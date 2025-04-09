Record-breaking Lewandowski at the double as Barcelona thrash Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski’s brace helped Barcelona cruise to an emphatic 4-0 win over former club Borussia Dortmund in a one-sided UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions in 23 games (W19, D4).

The prospect of a treble is looming larger with each passing week for this vibrant Barca side, and Hansi Flick’s men began confidently here, with early chances for Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski.

This season’s top Champions League goalscorer, Raphinha, provided the breakthrough when he slid home at the far post - though the Brazilian was perilously close to being offside when he prodded the ball home from close range.

He also denied Pau Cubarsi what would have been a first goal in the competition after the defender slid his effort goalwards.

Dortmund’s response was encouraging, as Carney Chukwuemeka saw an attempt blocked by Cubarsi before Serhou Guirassy rifled an effort in the side netting with half-time approaching.

Niko Kovac’s side looked to seize the initiative after the restart when Jamie Gittens flashed his strike wide, but it was former BVB marksman Lewandowski who took centre stage just moments later.

Raphinha was involved in the thick of the action again, heading Yamal’s initial cross into the direction of the Poland captain to nod in from point-blank range. It was the 36-year-old’s 28th goal in 28 appearances against his former employers.

Fermin Lopez should have added a third, flashing a shot wide following some hapless Dortmund defending. But a third goal soon came in devastating fashion through Lewandowski, at the end of a blistering Barcelona counterattack.

Yamal threaded a delightful pass to Fermin, who laid the ball on a plate for the prolific frontman to fire past Gregor Kobel with a clinical first-time strike.

And there was still time for Flick’s men to inflict further punishment on Kovac’s sorry charges, with Raphinha providing a sublime assist for Yamal to apply an equally impressive finish.

This was a result and performance which will make the rest of Europe stand up and take notice, with Lewandowski sure to dominate most of the column inches in the next 24 hours. He becomes the first player in Champions League history to score 10 goals in a single season for three different teams - Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Der BVB are still waiting to taste victory over Barca after six attempts (D2, L4), and, barring a minor miracle, will be heading out of the competition next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

