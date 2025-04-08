Barcelona midfielder Gavi blasts critics: They have no f***ing idea

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Barcelona midfielder Gavi turned the air blue at today's Champions League presser.

Ahead of their quarterfinal first-leg clash with Borussia Dortmund, the last question Gavi took was about whether he felt there was more focus on his on-field aggression, rather than his technical quality.

The Spain international replied: "It is true. Many people think I don't know how to play soccer, but they have no f***ing idea. It is understandable. Everyone thinks what they want."

Earlier, Gavi discussed his relationship with coach Hansi Flick.

He said, "We understand each other well. He knows I come from a serious injury. When you're standing for a year, it costs. But, coming from the injury I come from, my season is being spectacular. I'm happy. He has made me understand that I cannot always be a starter and I have understood that.

"I am playing in various positions from the centre of the field and I think it's a good thing. It is true that the mister sees me more than half a point, but he knows that I can play ‘6′, double pivot. And what I'm trying to do is improve. I think that the more positions you play, the better." 

