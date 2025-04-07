Lamine Yamal inspires Barcelona ahead of Dortmund cracker

Lamine Yamal is focused "on the mission" as his Barcelona team prepares for their Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The Blaugrana will host the Bundesliga side on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, and Hansi Flick's team are in excellent form heading into the match, remaining unbeaten since December 21.

Despite their excellent form, the youngster shared a motivational slogan to show his determination to get the job done against the Germans.

"Off the radar, on the mission." Yamal wrote on his Instagram.

Yamal has scored three goals and provided as many assists in the Champions League this season, and he will be looking to add to his tally when they face the Bundesliga side.