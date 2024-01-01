Tribal Football
Real Madrid midfielder Valverde: Endrick showing right attitude to succeed here
Real Madrid midfielder Valverde: Endrick showing right attitude to succeed here
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is happy to be off to a winning start in the Champions League.

Real defeated VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday in their opener.

Valverde told Marca: "We suffered a lot. It seems like they could be easy games, but if it weren't for (Thibaut) Courtois...

"If Thibaut hadn't been in goal, we wouldn't have won that Champions League final in Paris ."

On young teammate Endrick's goal, Valverde laughed: "If Endrick had not scored that goal, I think I would have grabbed him in the dressing room and spoken to him, but he ended up showing that hunger that he has and that desire to succeed in this club.

"He has few minutes, but he always shows that he is capable of many things and I am very happy for him ."

