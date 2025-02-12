Mijatovic: Real Madrid deserved victory at Man City

Former Real Madrid GM Pedja Mitajovic says victory at Real Madrid was deserved.

Real came from behind to win the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff at Manchester City 3-2.

Mijatovic said: "It was a perfect match with plenty of chances, but in football the best team doesn't always win. This time, though, it did. But there's still the game to play here.

"This tie isn't over yet. Anything can happen. I'm not pessimistic, but it's impossible for City to be so bad in two games. Strange things often happen in football. Today, in the 80th minute, City was winning 2-1.

"Madrid is a better team at the moment and the tie will go to Madrid."