Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Brest are a direct rival ahead of Wednesday night's clash.

Both teams are in the frame for a top eight finish in the Champions League group phase, with Ancelotti admitting Real cannot afford to slip up.

The match:

“It's a tough game because Brest are doing a fantastic job in the Champions League, they have a point more than we do and they're in with a chance of qualifying among the top eight. There's a lot to play for in this one. We want to close out what has been a complicated group stage and finish as high as we can in the table.

“It's the first time Real Madrid play here. We've seen loads of fans and it's going to be a great game tomorrow. We're thrilled to be here, but it will be tough because Brest are in decent form, both in their domestic League and in the Champions League.”

Brest's key strengths:

“They're a good side because they really make the most of their players' attributes. They've got a tall centre-forward who is very strong in the air and they put a lot of balls into the box. They're strong on the counter as well with the quick wingers in their ranks, and then they're well-drilled at the back too. It's no coincidence they've taken 13 points in this opening phase. They've played better football than many teams, we have the utmost respect for Brest."

Mentally preparing the players:

“We're going to be focused on our match. The aim is to win it and finish as high as possible in the table. We'll see what happens next in the draw."

Focus on this season:

“Both the club and I wish to stay together for as long as possible. If something unusual happens, perhaps there will be changes and that happens, but for now we're working absolutely fine. The club has faith in me, and I have absolute faith in every element of this club. I'm not thinking now about what might happen in a year's time. We want to have a good season. We still have some players coming back from injury. For now, the rest is all about learning and showing the right attitude. We have faith in this season, just as we have in the previous ones."

The team's improvements:

“The team is getting better. We haven't been at our best recently, but we're getting closer to it now. Everyone here fully understands what we have to do. We've improved as a team and on an individual level as well. Mbappé is contributing a lot, but we can't ignore all that Rodrygo and Bellingham are doing either. The same goes for Vini, although he'll miss out tomorrow."

Vini Jr. and the future:

“I understand everything in football. I could understand why Kroos decided to call it a day when few others could get their heads around it. I understood it in the same way he did. These are individual decisions, I said that last week. I think the player looks happy and hungry to stay here and win trophies for Real Madrid. He's thinking about choosing glory."

Mbappé's current form:

“Kylian has done a great job. He needed a bit of time to settle in, and his fitness has really improved as well. Now he looks good and he's highly motivated. We should underline the fact he enjoys playing with this team and we're enjoying having him. All madridismo is enjoying the quality he possesses."