Real Madrid coach Ancelotti happy with thumping win over RB Salzburg - and Man City defeat

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left happy with what he saw from their Champions League victory over RB Salzburg.

Real won 5-1, with Rodrygo and Vini Jr both scoring twice and Kylian Mbappe also netting, leaving Ancelotti pleased.

The match:

“It was tough at the beginning and after we opened the scoring we played well. The individual talent we have is immense. There are a lot of plays that I enjoy and I loved the fifth goal, which was a spectacular counter.

“We have to play the last game and see where we are. There isn't much to think about. We have to try to beat Brest in the last game and see where we are in the standings. It'll be very difficult to finish in the top eight.”

The team’s offensive strength:

“Up front, everyone is linking up well and with these players we won't have any difficulty scoring goals. Offensively there is a lot of creativity and you have to be aware of how the players see the move. With Mbappé, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Bellingham we won't have any problems scoring.”

Praise for Rodrygo:

“He's scoring in every game and he's helping us a lot. We have the quality from Mbappé, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim, Valverde's strike. It's a perfect combination of an attacking game and we enjoy it and we'll enjoy it more when the team defends better.”

The team’s defensive work:

“I try to improve the team's defensive work because that is the formula for success. We have to be as compact as possible, whether it's a low block, high block or high or low pressure. It's a matter of concentration, sacrifice and commitment. Teams that defend well win.

”Defensively, everyone has a role to play and we're improving a lot. We have to keep improving. We must always be in position, work together and adopt the same way of thinking. It's not a problem of individual quality but of collective work. By the way, I'm angry because I've waited an hour for the press conference and it's a lack of respect for me and you.”

David Alaba:

“He's very close to playing from the start. Today, he played 30 minutes and whether he starts will depend a lot on how he feels. He's comfortable, I don't think he's a doubt and he's training well. When he tells me he's ready I'll put him in.”

Jude Bellingham’s discomfort when he went off injured:

“It was back discomfort, but nothing serious.”

Would it be good if Manchester City didn’t qualify?

“They're among the candidates to win the Champions League again and it would be good news if they failed to qualify.”