Real Madrid coach Ancelotti defends style; admits new system isn't working (full Espanyol Q&A)

Ahead of their clash with Espanyol, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pushed about many topics, including a players' strike and his team's style of play.

Among the questions, Ancelotti was asked whether this season's change of system is working against them.

What kind of game does Real Madrid want against Espanyol?

A Madrid that is improving, that is progressing, that seems to be entering into good dynamics.

Do you think about rotations?

Tomorrow may be a good day, but today is not the time to say it.

Would lowering the salary be a solution for the calendar?

Football needs to reflect because the objective is to play fewer games to avoid injuries. If this, reducing games, comes from lowering salaries... The objective is to play less. If the players play less, they have no problem lowering their salaries.

Do you consider the option of playing with four pure midfielders?

It's hard to say, but balance is something collective that you can achieve with two or three forwards. The Champions League in Paris was with three forwards, but a perfect balance. Having one more midfielder does not mean more balance. You can do it with three or four forwards. Now the debate may be: What is Bellingham? Forward, midfielder... Balance can come through collective work. We will have it, without a doubt.

For you, what does playing beautifully mean?

For me, I think that beautiful football depends on the characteristics of the players I have. Attacking well, defending well... playing well on the counterattack. There are many facets and everyone has their own opinion.

Does this 'Madrid wins, but doesn't deserve it' bother you?

No, it doesn't bother me. The fans are delighted. You can play better, but the fans are used to rock and roll football. Not too many touches. We try to make the Madrid fans happy. The ideal would be to win and play well. For me, against Stuttgart, we sometimes made fantastic plays.

Do you know anything about the Club World Cup and the Intercontinental Cup?

It's not clear yet. We play what they ask us to play. We are not focused on this. We come from the Champions League, now La Liga. We have a lot to think about until December.

Is it a good day to get closer to Barcelona?

Apart from the calendar, the important thing is to play well and arrive in good shape on Tuesday. Seeing that the team is improving, that it has a good dynamic... That is good. After that, the season is very long. It is not the time to think about rivals.

On a scale from 1 to 100, what percentage is the team?

We are not at our best level and that is normal. We improve when the season starts to get important. For the moment we are in, we are fine.

How is Camavinga?

Camavinga is very close. He will work with the team next week and is working very well. He is very important for us. He allows us to have more resources and he will contribute a lot.

What does it take to make rock and roll football?

Intensity, pace... Without wasting too much time trying to get to the opponent's goal. These are our characteristics. We have very strong players, especially with the ball, and we have to take advantage of that.

How do you find balance?

The team's objective is to be compact. If Vinicius, Kylian and Rodrygo press and the midfielders don't go up, it's not a problem for Vinicius and Mbappé. To be compact we have to bring the lines closer together. Nothing more. I understand your thinking. That the lack of balance is because Vinicius, Mbappé and Rodrygo don't work. That's not the case. I don't ask the midfielders and defenders to do the work. If I want to defend, I don't put them in, I put three defenders. Unfortunately, there is work with and without the ball and we have to find the balance there.

Do you think a change in the calendar can be achieved?

This season is not going to change. The important thing is to reflect on this. That the organisations, UEFA, FIFA, realise that the players are getting tired. That is the objective. The calendar this season will not change. The players are thinking about changing the future of football.

Are you thinking of going back to last year's system?

It's something we're evaluating. They've created a lot of opportunities for us. Against Stuttgart we failed to get out from the back. A bit like what happened to Barça yesterday, which cost them a sending off. Against Real Sociedad we also failed to get out, twice. They've created opportunities for us because we failed with the ball, not because we don't have defensive balance in transitions. Because we failed with the ball. To avoid this, we have to get the ball higher as soon as possible. Sometimes, a long ball is the solution to avoid problems.