Real Madrid chief Butragueno on hat-trick ace Vinicius Jr: He played like Pele

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno likened Vinicius Jr to Pele after their 5-2 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick as Real came from 2-0 down to win with five second-half goals.

"It was an exhibition that justifies coming to the Bernabéu," said Butragueno.

Reviewing the goals, El Vulture highlighted some of Vini's best qualities: "He advanced with a power and control that give an idea of ​​his physical strength."

Regarding the fourth of the match and the second of Vini, Butragueño highlighted his calmness in the final metres: "He has the clarity to decide where to place it and the technique to send it close to the post." 

However, it was the fifth that really surprised Emilio. A spectacular move by the former Flamengo player to round off his hat-trick and finish a comeback victory for Real Madrid.

"How he entered the area and that feint... reminded me of Pelé," said Butragueño. 

