Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr on MVP award: I played badly

Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr was pleased with his brace in their 5-1 Champions League win against RB Salzburg.

Vini Jr was also named man-of-the-match on the night.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

I had the feeling that I didn't have a good first half, with that card ruling me out of the next game. I think Rodrygo and Bellingham deserved the MVP as well. I'm pleased with the win and the goals, even if I played badly.”

On his celebration:

“I always play the Play Station with my friends and they asked me to do this celebration. I'm going to continue with it because I'm scoring more goals since I've been doing it.”

Kylian Mbappé’s adaptation:

“It's normal that things will be difficult after the departure of some players and the arrival of others. Kylian has arrived to help and we want to help him to become the top scorer in all the tournaments.”

Carlo Ancelotti:

“The coach has plenty of years of experience and knows well how to manage the team when we're not doing well. This group is very simple. We listen to each other and there are a lot of young players who want to make a difference.”