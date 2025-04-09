Barcelona boss Hansi Flick provides Lamine Yamal update after injury scare

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal asked to be substituted as his side cruised to a comprehensive 4-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old scored Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 77th minute before being replaced by Ansu Fati in the 86th minute with an apparent injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the press after the game, Flick provided an update regarding the wonderkid’s fitness after asking to be substituted.

“Lamine is fine,” he explained. “He had played too many minutes, so it was good that Ansu was able to play. It’s important for him to get minutes. He’s training very well and deserved to play.”

Barcelona have little time to sweat over Yamal’s fitness as they prepare to face Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.