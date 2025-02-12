Tribal Football
Luiz happy with role in Juventus victory over PSV

Carlos Volcano
Luiz happy with role in Juventus victory over PSV
Luiz happy with role in Juventus victory over PSVAction Plus
Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz was delighted with his performance in their Champions League win against PSV last night.

Juve won the first-leg of their round 16 playoff 2-1, with many declaring Luiz the best performer on the night.

He later told Sky Italia: "The victory for us was the most important thing. We knew we were playing against a young team that runs a lot, we have to continue like this. We have a one-goal advantage and we have to take advantage of it. When we play them again, we will have to want to win.

"It was difficult, I hadn't played 90 minutes for a long time but I think I gave my contribution. I struggled at the beginning, but I'm happy to be here and I want to take advantage of this moment and continue playing."

Luiz added, "Here I found a different kind of football. I know that Serie A is as complicated as the Premier League, but there are other aspects that have affected my adaptation. Happy with the club, the coach and my teammates, I want to continue here and give my best."

