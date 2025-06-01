PSG captain Marquinhos: Neymar, Di Maria, Thiago couldn't do it - but we did!

PSG captain Marquinhos says winning the Champions League was the best moment of his career.

PSG blew Inter Milan away 5-0 in Saturday night's final in Munich.

An emotional Marquinhos said afterwards: "It's a mixture of joy, emotions after all the time we spent together, I suffered with this team.

"I think of all the players who have come and gone and didn't succeed, Thiago, Neymar, Lucas, Cavani, Di Maria, there are many players who have come and gone at PSG who haven't succeeded and today, we're doing it. We're bringing it home, I'm thinking of them, of the supporters, I love you, we're going to enjoy it."

The 31-year-old added: "It's the best day of my career, my family has been with me, it's too much, it's a big goal, no one thought we'd go this far. It's been 12 years for me, we've had difficulties, we've suffered and I appreciate this title. "