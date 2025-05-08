Keown: PSG a complete team; Arsenal missed a centre-forward

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown says PSG already have one hand on the Champions League trophy.

Keown says PSG deserved their semifinal win against Arsenal last night and admits he cannot see Inter Milan stopping them in the final.

He said on TNT: "You have to hold your hands up to PSG. Hakimi, what a player he is. Arsenal can be proud of what they have done this season in our second year back in the Champions League.

"But it has caught up with us that we don't have a proper centre-forward, two of them are out tonight.

"For PSG they have no Neymar, no Messi, no Mbappe, all out the door, but now they are a complete side. I've not see forward players working so hard.

"How do you beat them? They have to be hot favourites to win this now. You have to give them credit."