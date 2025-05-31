'I gave my all' - PSG captain Marquinhos sends message to fans after Champions League win

PSG captain Marquinhos paid tribute to the club's fans with tears in his eyes after securing Champions League glory with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday.

The 31-year-old finally won club football’s most important trophy after 12-years at PSG, playing the full 90 minutes as they comprehensively beat Inter Milan.

Goals from Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Senny Mayulu, and a brace from Desire Doue secured the biggest win in a Champions League final.

Speaking to the press after the game, an emotional Marquinhos couldn’t help but think of the fans and confess his love for those that have supported them throughout their journey.

He said: "I love you. I gave my all. I suffered a lot. But tonight has shown the club's worth. Our fans are everywhere in the world. I love this team. Enjoy it, guys! It's ours! We're bringing it home."