Parrot joins Anthony, Fernandes, Gulacsi and Rico as latest footballer targeted by gangs

Troy Parrott's house was invaded by masked intruders this week as he became the latest to be burgled.

Villarreal goalkeeper Peter Gulácsi was revealed to have been targeted earlier this month, as a masked gang escaped in two high-end vehicles with valuables worth approximately €200K.

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Anthony also revealed that his home had been burgled while he played in Betis' 3–2 Champions League victory over Porto.

Sergio Rico suffered a terrifying armed robbery at their home near Seville, Spain as intruders took cash, jewellery and designer handbags.

Bruno Fernandes' Cheshire home was burgled while he was in Italy for United's 4–1 Champions League defeat by Como, as several items were stolen.

All of these events happened in October alone, and now it has been revealed that masked figures attempted to storm Troy Parrott's home.

This happened during last Saturday's La Liga encounter against Barcelona at La Cartuja and the Civil Guard has launched an investigation into the event as well as the series of robberies in the Aljarafe region of Seville.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Seville said: “We are investigating a series of robberies at homes in the Aljarafe region of Seville over the past few days."

They later said: “But we are on top of this and firmly believe we will end up apprehending those responsible.”