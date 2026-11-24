'Not in a good place' - Iraola provides injury update on key Liverpool duo

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has provided an injury update on key duo Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Both players were left out of Liverpool’s squad for their Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday (November 25).

Advertisement Advertisement

Gakpo, 26, has also been ruled out for Liverpool’s trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Belgium, Iraola said: "Cody, it's not a big injury. He is going to be out for the weekend."

As for Gravenberch, the Spanish manager was a little less optimistic, adding: "With Ryan, it's difficult to say. He is having pain. It is difficult to solve.

"Sometimes he is managing the pain but for now he is not in a good place. These injuries are not easy."