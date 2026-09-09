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Neuer aiming to end Bayern Munich career with third Champions League title

Neuer aiming to end Bayern Munich career with third Champions League title
Neuer aiming to end Bayern Munich career with third Champions League titleREUTERS

Legendary goalkeeper is hoping to lead Bayern Munich to Champions League glory for one last time before hang up his gloves.

The 40-year-old is expecting to call time on his incredible career at the end of the season, but he’s hoping to go out with a bang.

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Neuer has won two Champions League’s with Bayern, first in 2012-13 and then again in 2019-20.

He came fairly close last season to adding a third, but Vincent Kompany’s side were knocked out by eventual champions PSG 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Bayern start their quest for the most prestigious trophy in European club football with a visit from Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (September 10).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Neuer was clearly as hungry for silverware as ever.

"I'm going into the season with all the possible aims we can achieve. We have the potential, which is also a reason I continued," he said.

"It would mean everything to me personally to win the Champions League a third time.

"I don't want to speak too much about titles, though. We're at the start now, and we know we have difficult games ahead."

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Champions LeagueManuel NeuerBayern MunichBundesliga

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