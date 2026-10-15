PSG prepare ambitious swoop for Barcelona's Eric García

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly identified Barcelona defender Eric Garcia as their top transfer target for summer 2027.

According to Le Parisien, Luis Enrique is eager to reunite with the versatile Spaniard, who can operate centrally or in wide defensive positions.

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The French champions are reportedly considering a €70 million offer to persuade Blaugrana to sell the 25-year-old.

García, whose contract runs until 2031, has become an important figure under Hansi Flick, making 51 appearances across all competitions last season, including 47 starts.

The 2026 World Cup winner has maintained his impressive form this term, starting all eight matches in which he has featured.

A Barcelona academy graduate, Garcia joined Manchester City in 2017 before returning to the Catalan giants four years later.