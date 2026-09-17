Real Betis beat Getafe to seal fifth straight win and go third

Real Betis extended their winning run to four matches in all competitions with a narrow 1-0 victory over Getafe at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, maintaining their excellent start to the new LaLiga season.

Betis made a fast start as they looked to extend their three-match winning streak and strengthen their position near the top of LaLiga. Getafe, meanwhile, arrived at the Estadio Benito Villamarín winless in four matches and having lost all three away games this season.

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The hosts created the first opening after Getafe surrendered possession, with Isco spotting David Soria off his line and trying his luck from just inside the visitors' half, only for the goalkeeper to scramble back and keep out the ambitious effort.

Getafe soon responded when Marc Bernal’s headed back-pass nearly allowed Ivan Azon to pounce, before Nemanja Gudelj tested Alvaro Valles from 20 yards.

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In response, Manuel Pellegrini's side threatened again as Antony cut inside and curled an effort from just inside the area, but Soria parried it away before Getafe cleared.

The Brazilian went even closer when a corner was headed into his path on the edge of the box, where he met it on the half-volley, forcing Soria to react sharply to tip the effort onto the post before gathering.

Betis finally broke the deadlock deep into first-half stoppage time when Troy Parrott’s low ball across picked out Abde Ezzalzouli, whose low finish to Soria’s right survived a lengthy VAR review.

Los Azulones boss Jose Bordalas responded after half-time by making changes as his side looked for a way back into the contest. However, it was Betis who threatened first, with a cross from the left headed into the path of captain Isco, who fired wide from 16 yards.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Rodrigo Riquelme burst into the area to meet a pass and aimed for the top-right corner, but Soria was alert to push his effort away. Getafe were then reduced to 10 men late on when Mario Martin received a second yellow card as the visitors continued to search for an equaliser that ultimately never arrived.

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Victory keeps Betis firmly among the early frontrunners, moving them onto 15 points from six LaLiga matches after five league wins already this season, and up into third place.

Pellegrini's side have now won six of their seven games in all competitions, while Getafe remain on five points and are still searching for a second league victory of the campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis)

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