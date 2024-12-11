Man City defender Dias: Juventus defeat not good enough
Manchester City defender Ruben Dias offered no excuses after defeat to Juventus.
Juve won their Champions League tie 2-0 on Wednesday night in Turin.
Dias said afterwards: "They scored two goals, we scored none.
"We had chances but we were not able to finish them. But essentially, when you don't win it's because you were not good enough. We did many good things, but that was not enough.
"Essentially, we have to be better both individually and collectively."