Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Arsenal go cold on Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Monchi: Aston Villa excited about Champions League

Monchi: Aston Villa excited about Champions League
Monchi: Aston Villa excited about Champions League
Monchi: Aston Villa excited about Champions LeagueLaLiga
Aston Villa will have to take on some of the best sides in Europe in the Champions League.

The Midlands club are set for the group stages after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having learned of their group stage opponents, Villa President of Football Operations Monchi spoke about the challenges they face.

“The first thing is I’m very happy to be here because after 41 years, Aston Villa can play in the Champions League,” he said about facing the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich.

“That’s the most important thing in this moment. I’m happy with the draw.

“It’s a difficult draw because we play Champions League and it’s difficult to find an easy team in the Champions League.

“We need to compete, we need to work and we need to go step-by-step every game to find the best plays possible.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueAston Villa
Related Articles
Albrighton retires from football at the age of 34
Man Utd "tried to hijack" Onana’s transfer to Villa despite transfer being "as good as complete"
Archer: I joined Southampton due to Martin's brain