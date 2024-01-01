Monchi: Aston Villa excited about Champions League

Aston Villa will have to take on some of the best sides in Europe in the Champions League.

The Midlands club are set for the group stages after finishing fourth in the Premier League last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having learned of their group stage opponents, Villa President of Football Operations Monchi spoke about the challenges they face.

“The first thing is I’m very happy to be here because after 41 years, Aston Villa can play in the Champions League,” he said about facing the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich.

“That’s the most important thing in this moment. I’m happy with the draw.

“It’s a difficult draw because we play Champions League and it’s difficult to find an easy team in the Champions League.

“We need to compete, we need to work and we need to go step-by-step every game to find the best plays possible.”