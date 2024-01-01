Monaco coach Hutter: We can't just focus on Yamal if we're to beat Barcelona

AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter says they have no specific plan to combat Barcelona whizkid Lamine Yamal.

Monaco meet Barca in the Champions League tomorrow night just weeks after winning the Joan Gamper Trophy against the Blaugrana.

At today's media conference,. Hutter conceded they will be facing a very different Barca on Thursday.

The 3-0 at the Gamper:

“These games cannot be compared. Since that defeat, they have had a fantastic start to the league, with five wins and an average of almost three goals scored per game, which is enormous. When we played against them, they were missing several players, just like us. They are in a completely different form. Since that first game, Hansi (Flick) has also been able to establish his style of play. But we have also started very well. We will be ready for the big match tomorrow evening.”

How he manages the team's youth:

“We are quite equal in terms of age. They have Lewandowski (36 years old) and some young talents, but we have Denis Zakaria, Takumi Minamino and other experienced players, as well as young talents similar to those that Barcelona has.”

How he prepares his players:

“What can I say? I don’t have to motivate my players for this type of match. When you hear the Champions League anthem, everyone is excited to play. Barça at home, there is nothing better. We are prepared for it. We wanted to play against the best teams. My players are ready, I have prepared them for this type of match.”

How will you stop Lamine Yamal?

“We have to do it as a team. The team will have to show a lot of courage. Even if we take Lamine Yamal out of the game, there are many others behind him. We have to defend as a team and that is what we will do.”

Barça:

“Yes, they will be the biggest team we have faced since the start of the season. But we already played against them a few weeks ago, so we know them. Hansi Flick has developed his own style of play, with a lot of pressure on the opponent. I have great respect for his work. You can’t compare them to the Barça of six weeks ago. Tomorrow we want to give our best.”

Wissam Ben Yedder and his legal proceedings:

“You know me: we are here to talk about the Champions League and Barcelona. I never comment on personal problems. I have not done so in the past and I will not do so again today.”