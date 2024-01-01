Monaco coach Hutter proud of victory over Barcelona: Could've been bigger scoreline

AS Monaco coach Adi Hutter was left delighted with their Champions League win against Barcelona.

ASM won 2-1, with Barca seeing Eric Garcia sent off on 10 minutes in France. Lamine Yamal canceled out Maghnes Akliouche's opener for ASM before George Ilenikhena's winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hutter stressed that his team played "well", although he admitted that the red cardmarked a turning point in the match.

"The red card gave us an advantage and helped us, but in the end we knew how to take advantage of it," said Hütter, who also thanked the fans who came to the Luis II Stadium for their support.

"We deserved to win," he summed up. "It could've been a bigger margin."