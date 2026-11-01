Mixed injury update lands as Atletico Madrid prepare for Bayern Munich battle

Atletico Madrid return to UEFA Champions League action at home to Bayern Munich on November 3rd.

Diego Simeone's side have been in excellent form in recent weeks and a 2-0 LaLiga weekend win away at Levante keeps them two points behind table toppers Barcelona after 11 games played.

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However, the Bundesliga giants have not lost a game in all competitions in 2026/27, which means it should be a real battle in the Spanish capital.

Simeone's cause will be helped by the return to fitness of captain Koke after the veteran midfielder rejoined full training after being named in the matchday squad at Levante.

The 34-year-old is unlikely to start against Bayern, with Pablo Barrios and Morten Hjulmand set to remain in place, but his presence on the bench will be a boost.

However, despite the positive news on Koke, USA international Johnny Cardoso remains out of action, as the only current injury absentee for Los Rojiblancos.