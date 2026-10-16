Atletico Madrid without midfield duo for Espanyol trip

Atletico Madrid face a long trip north to take on Espanyol in LaLiga action on October 17th.

Diego Simeone's side have enjoyed a superb start to the domestic season with six wins from eight games including a 2-1 derby success over Real Madrid last month.

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Los Rojblancos also secured a first UEFA Champions League victory in midweek, as they edged out 2-0 home win over Manchester United, with the away side forced to play the closing stages with ten men after Leny Yoro's red card.

Club captain Koke missed the United game following the death of his mother, and he's expected to be granted an extended personal break, with Johnny Cardoso also set to miss out due to illness.

The pair are expected to be back in contention for the Champions League trip to VfB Stuttgart on October 20th.