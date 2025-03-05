Mings adamant Villa victory at Club Brugge deserved

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says victory at Club Brugge was deserved on Tuesday night.

Villa won the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 tie 3-1 in Belgium.

Mings said: “We’re halfway in the tie. I don’t really get high or too low after the experiences I’ve had in my career.

“We know we’ve got such a long way to go in this tie. They’re a team full of quality. We’re in the knockout stages of the Champions League, so we know how quickly it can change.

“We know how well we had to defend tonight. The game pretty much went as we expected.

“Obviously, we started well, conceded again – which is extremely frustrating – but the character that we showed, the togetherness, the belief, the contribution from the bench, everything came together and made it a very good evening that we can be proud of.

“They had some really good chances which is what we’ll be quite disappointed about. This is a game of fine margins and it’s important to come out on the right side of the big decisions and the big moments.

“We obviously defended well. We’ve always got the attacking quality that can cause teams problems.

“The game kind of went as we expected. A lot happened at the start, a lot happened at the end, and what happened in between was a very good team performance.

“We’re such a humble group in there and the manager reinforces that every day. I don’t think there’ll be any possibility of us getting carried away. The fans will enjoy this one much more than we will.”