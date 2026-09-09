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Michael Carrick reveals why Luke Shaw missed recent Man United training session

Michael Carrick reveals why Luke Shaw missed recent Man United training session
Michael Carrick reveals why Luke Shaw missed recent Man United training sessionREUTERS

Michael Carrick has revealed why left-back Luke Shaw missed Man United training ahead of their Champions League clash with Sabah on Thursday (September 10).

Man United make their return to Europe’s premier club competition on Thursday, with Carrick making his Champions League managerial debut.

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Ahead of the game, much of the talk was about Shaw, 31, not featuring in training on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sabah.

The club were widely criticised by fans for not signing either a back-up or competition for the left-back for what will be a hectic season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Carrick made sure to ease any potential anxiety.

"We just gave him an extra recovery day today," he said. "We'll see by tomorrow how he is, but it's not an ongoing thing or a plan or anything like that. 

“It was just off the back of the game the other day. Each individual has kind of different little things that we manage and Luke was one of them today."

Shaw started all 38 of Man United’s Premier league games last season, the first time he’s managed to do so since joining in 2014.

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickLuke ShawManchester UnitedPremier League

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