Harry Kane surpasses Scholes’ Champions League record

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has surpassed Paul Scholes to become the Englishman with the most goals scored against different opponents in Champions League history.

The England striker found the net in Bayern Munich's 2-2 away draw at Inter Milan, bringing his total to 21 different opponents scored against in the tournament.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes previously held the record, having scored against 20 different teams during his trophy-laden career at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, the goal was Kane’s 35th of the season, meaning he has now scored more goals (79) and been directly involved in more goals (101) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in all competitions since the start of last season.