Martinez breaks Mazzola's 53-Year Inter Milan European record

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter Milan’s all-time top scorer in the European Cup/Champions League with his goal against Feyenoord.

The Argentine international scored Inter’s second goal in a dominant 2-0 away win over Feyenoord in Wednesday’s Round of 16 first-leg clash in Rotterdam.

Now with 18 goals, Martinez has surpassed Sandro Mazzola’s 53-year-old club record of 17 goals.

Considered one of Inter’s greatest attackers, 82-year-old Mazzola set his record on March 22, 1972, in a European Champions Clubs' Cup quarter-final against Standard Liege.

Since joining Inter from Argentina’s Racing Club in 2018, the 27-year-old has been instrumental in winning two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana titles.