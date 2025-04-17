Martinelli proud proving Arsenal matchwinner at Real Madrid

Gabriel Martinelli was proud proving Arsenal's matchwinner at Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Martinelli struck in injury-time for the 2-1 win as Arsenal reached the Champions League semifinals 5-1 on aggregate.

“That was the last thing in the tank! I tried just to go in behind and pray for Merino to see me and play that ball. He found a really good pass and I was through, so I just tried to keep calm and just put it inside the goal. I'm really happy," he said afterwards.

“We are buzzing. It’s really good to win these type of games against Madrid here at the Bernabeu, so we're really happy.

"In my opinion, we deserved the result at Emirates Stadium and here as well. We know our qualities, we know our team and I think this team, this family, we deserve it. It's something that's going to be in our hearts forever.”

Dreams coming true

Martinelli was also eager to highlight the traveling support, which experienced one of the great away nights in the club's history.

He continued: “It's really good to see them happy with our performance here, and at Emirates Stadium as well. It's really good for us to go over there after the game to thank them because they've been so good this season. We just try to give our best to make them happy.

“We're going to try our best, we're going to keep pushing.

"We know it's a dream for every player to reach the Champions League semi-final, so we're really happy but we're going to keep our feet on the floor and keep working because we know that we haven’t achieved anything yet.

“We're confident, we know our qualities, we know the team we have, and we're going for it.”