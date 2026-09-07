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Champions League: Maresca confirms Man City squad for Porto clash

Champions League: Maresca confirm Man City squad for Porto clash
Champions League: Maresca confirm Man City squad for Porto clashEvery Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy / Profimedia

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has named a 22-man squad for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League trip to FC Porto.

The Blues will face the Portuguese giants at Estádio do Dragao, Porto, managed by Francesco Farioli, return to the Champions League after a two-year absence, while City are targeting an improved campaign after reaching the Round of 16 last season.

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Maresca’s side have enjoyed a perfect start to the Premier League season, defeating AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City. 

The Italian will hope his team can maintain that momentum as they begin their European campaign.

 

SQUAD IN FULL

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rúben Dias, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guéhi, Iliman Ndiaye, Mateo Kovačić, Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Bettinelli, Enzo Fernández, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Vitor Reis, Joško Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Gerónimo Rulli, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan Elias, Antoine Semenyo, Abdukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden, Ryan McAidoo, Rico Lewis

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Champions LeagueEnzo MarescaFC PortoManchester City

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