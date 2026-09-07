FC Porto midfielder Froholdt ruled out of Man City clash

Danish international midfielder and Player of the Season in Portugal, Victor Froholdt, will miss out on Tuesday's clash in the Champions League against Manchester City after being knocked unconscious in a brutal head collision during Friday night's victory over Moreirense in Liga Portugal.

He lost consciousness after being struck on the head by Guilherme Liberato. He regained consciousness on the pitch, was left on a stretcher, and was taken for tests in hospital, but was discharged on Saturday morning.

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Farioli admitted the bench was left terrified by the incident, though initial reports offered cautious optimism.

"He’s in the hospital undergoing tests, but he seems fine," Farioli revealed. "He’s conscious. The news is positive. The images are shocking; we were very scared, but he’s in good spirits and will be examined. It seems it was just a scare."

Froholdt himself also commented on the shocking incident: "Thanks for all the support tonight. I’m okay and already feeling much better," wrote Victor Froholdt in an Instagram story.

"Can't wait to be back with the team soon," the Danish national team player continues.

Also former Southampton and Aston Villa centre-back Jan Bednarek will miss the Portuguese side's opening two matches in the Champions League after he received a red card against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League last season.

Centre-forward Samu Aghehowa is a long-term absentee after suffering a cruciate ligament tear back in February.