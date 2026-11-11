Juventus and Napoli battle for unsettled Man City star Ait-Nouri

Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri is reportedly seeking a January departure amid growing frustration over his limited playing opportunities under Enzo Maresca.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus and Napoli are monitoring the Algeria international's situation ahead of the winter transfer window.

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The 25-year-old joined City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2025 but has struggled to establish himself despite making a promising start.

He has managed just four appearances across all competitions this season, accumulating 168 minutes, with Josko Gvardiol and Nico O'Reilly ahead of him in the pecking order.

His representatives recently told L'Equipe that a solution must be found to prevent his talent from going to waste.

While the Citizens would prefer a permanent transfer, financial constraints could complicate negotiations with the Italian clubs.

A paid loan featuring an option to buy, potentially becoming mandatory if certain conditions are met, appears the most realistic solution for all parties involved.