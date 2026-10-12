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Atletico's Diego Simeone insists Man United remain a major threat despite poor start

Atletico's Diego Simeone insists Man United remain a major threat despite poor start
Atletico's Diego Simeone insists Man United remain a major threat despite poor startREUTERS

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone insists that Man United remain a threat despite their poor start to the 2026-27 season.

United have just one Premier League win from their opening six games as they sit down in 13th with six points.

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It’s the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 40 years, and Michael Carrick is under immense pressure just months after guiding them back to the Champions League.

Carrick’s side will face Atletico in Madrid on Tuesday (October 13) as they seek to build upon their 4-0 win over Sabah in their opener.

Atletico, on the other hand, are looking for their first win following their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Simeone insists that United remain a threat despite their poor start.

“We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,” Simeone told a news conference, as reported by ESPN

“Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They're a strong team.”

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