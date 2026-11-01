Man United lineup v Roma: Confirmed team news as Carrick fights for Red Devils future

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Man United boss Michael Carrick.
Man United boss Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Embattled Manchester United take on Roma in UEFA Champions League action on November 3rd.

Michael Carrick's team lost 2-0 away at Chelsea over the weekend, to extend their winless run to nine games across all competitions, with just one Premier League win on the board in 2026/27.

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The Red Devils are desperately short on confidence right now, and Carrick's position is under huge pressure, with a likely decision made on his future ahead of the international break. 

Man United v Roma team news

Manuel Ugarte and Benjamin Sesko remain out of action as long-term injury absentees for Carrick. 

Left-back pair Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu are out until after the November international break, but Lisandro Martinez is available, as his incoming suspension only applies to domestic games.

Man United predicted lineup v Roma

Man United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Baleba, Tielemans, Fernandes; Amad, Cunha, Mbeumo.

Man United v Roma kick off time

Kick off at Old Trafford is set at 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Man United's 7-1 Champions League win over Roma back in 2007 is their biggest winning margin in a European game, and they also beat the Serie A side 6-2 in the Europa League in 2021.

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