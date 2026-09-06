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Man City lineup v Porto: Confirmed team news as Maresca kicks off Champions League campaign

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City start their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign away at Porto on Tuesday September 8th.

City maintained their 100% Premier League record so far this season, as Erling Haaland's goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Coventry City, to make it three wins from three games played for Enzo Maresca.

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However, the switch to the Champions League is a gear change for the Italian coach, who won the Conference League with Chelsea in 2025.

Maresca did not confirm any fresh injury worries after the Coventry win, but Jeremy Doku is still out of action due to a calf issue.

Man City team news v Porto

Maresca told media sources after the game that Nico O'Reilly was withdrawn from the starting line up after flagging up a back problem during the warm up.

Enzo Fernandez replaced him in the first XI, and even though there is no long-term concern over O'Reilly, he's likely to be rested for trip to Portugal.

Man City predicted XI v Porto

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Man City v Porto kick off time

The two teams will face off at the Estádio do Dragão in an 8pm kick off UK time.

Key fact

City are unbeaten in four European meetings with Porto since 2012 with former striker Sergio Aguero scoring in three of those clashes.

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Champions LeagueEnzo MarescaFC PortoManchester City

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