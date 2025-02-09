Man City fullback Lewis: Real Madrid? What a game!

Manchester City fullback Rico Lewis says the players are excited ahead of their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

City meet Real this week after Saturday's nervy FA Cup win at Leyton Orient.

Lewis said at the final whistle: "A great game, the name itself tells you the story!

"The boys have played it so many times and it has become a game you see every year: quarter-finals, semi-finals and this year so early.

"It is an important game and a new beginning for us who want to continue and today's victory will help us in this."