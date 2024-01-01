Man City chief Txiki: Squad can handle different Champions League format

Manchester City supremo Txiki Begiristain believes that the club has a balanced squad to handle commitments in all competitions.

The Citizens have learned their opponents for the newly formed Champions League group stage.

Advertisement Advertisement

City will play eight different teams in a giant group of 36 clubs, with the top 24 going through to the next round.

They have home games against Inter, Club Brugge, Feyenoord and Sparta Prague, along with away matches against Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Sporting CP and Slovan Bratislava.

“Before we had to study three opponents, now we have to think about eight,” the Director of Football stated after the draw.

“When you play four at home and four away, I’m thinking more about the away opponents than the ones at home.

“It’s important to see the calendar, how it affects us and the Premier League. It depends on what you have before or in the following game.

“For that we need a deeper squad. We have a balanced squad, deep enough to compete in many competitions.”