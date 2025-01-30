Kovacic happy after Man City victory: We HAD to win against Club Brugge

Mateo Kovacic praised Manchester City's determination after their 3-1 comeback win over Club Brugge.

At half-time, City needed a victory to advance in the UEFA Champions League.

Kovacic's goal sparked the turnaround, with Joel Ordonez's own goal and Savinho's strike sealing the win

“It’s obviously a game with a lot of pressure, we had to win,” said the Croatian after the game.

“The first half was not bad, but we just couldn’t score, or get chances. Then we conceded.

“In the end, we are happy that we scored and that we could win the game. In the end we had a really good game I think. I don’t know if it was one of the biggest ones (half-time team talk from Pep Guardiola), but it was good for sure. Because we came out very well.

“We knew we needed to step up because the first half was not enough. Second half we showed great character and great desire to win and go through. The crowd was behind us, it was an amazing atmosphere today.

“We knew we were here to go through to be in the next stage. We are a good team, we can be there. Today we showed we have great character to come back from one goal down. That’s what a great team does.”