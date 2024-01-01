Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Lautaro is sensational
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's a fan of Lautaro Martinez.

City open their Champions League campaign tonight against Lautaro and Inter Milan.

"They are built to win every match and competition. They won a lot last year, it's quite a similar situation as it is for us," said Guardiola.

"They have a good pressing game high up the pitch, almost with spot marking, much like Brentford (who Manchester City faced last weekend), and they defend with an Italian mentality."

In particular, Guardiola is impressed by striker Lautaro. He sees the Argentine as a candidate to win the Ballon d'Or.

"I hope that one of our players wins, but he is there to challenge. He is a sensational player," says Guardiola.

"A captain and a striker. He won the World Cup with Argentina, then you have to be special. Otherwise, you can't do it. Inter have many good players."

