Man City boss Guardiola: I can't be angry; PSG were simply better

Ansser Sadiq
PSG were the better team against Manchester City in the Champions League.

That is the view of City boss Pep Guardiola, who acknowledged his team deserved to lose.

Despite being 2-0 up away from home, City conspired to lose 4-2 in the second half.

“Am I angry? No. They were better. The players suffer and they were better,” said Guardiola post-game.

“They had better intensity to win duels. We found our moment to score two goals and go 0-2. When they have the ball they drop us but when we have the ball we create problems for them.

“At 0-2 and 1-2 we could not play. To defend, you have to have the ball. They were better. They had an extra man in the middle with a false nine and that’s why it was difficult.

“They were better, and we have to accept it. We have the last chance at home against Brugge and we will do everything there. If not, it’s because we don’t deserve it.

“We have had tough games away, but the games against Inter and Feyenoord have put us in this position.

“It’s not about that that we can’t qualify, but after that you have to recover players and do better. They were better and we have to accept it.”

