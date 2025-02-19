Man City boss Guardiola: Fantastic Real Madrid deserve to go through

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offered no excuses after their Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick saw Real win 3-1 to reach the round of 16 6-3 on aggregate.

Guardiola said afterwards, "After we conceded the goal in the first action we didn't defend well, it was more and more difficult. We have to accept it, the best team won so congratulations to Real Madrid. Now we focus on the Premier League.

"It's a fantastic team, they deserve to go through. We didn't deserve it, it's the first year we didn't make a good Champions League season. We have to accept it and fight for next season to be here again.

"Of course Real Madrid are contenders to win the Champions League now, but there are other good teams around."

