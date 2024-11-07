Lloris reveals confusing gift the squad received from Levy during Champions League final

Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admits he questioned the club’s desire to win at some stages of his career at the club.

Lloris spoke about the time when chairman Daniel Levy gifted the squad an engraved watch prior to the 2019 Champions League final.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Frenchman felt the gift was an odd gesture to make prior to the game itself, considering the club has not won a trophy since 2008.

“Four days before the final, Daniel Levy called us all together to announce that, with the support of a sponsor, we would each receive a luxury aviator watch from the club,” Lloris wrote in 'Earning My Spurs'.

“At first, we were excited to see the elegant boxes.

“Then we opened them and discovered that he’d had the back of each timepiece engraved with the player’s name and ‘Champions League Finalist 2019’. ‘Finalist.’

“Who does such a thing at a moment like this? I still haven’t got over it, and I’m not alone. If we’d won, he wouldn’t have asked for the watches back to have ‘Winner’ engraved instead.

“I have considerable respect and esteem for the man and all he has done for the club as chairman – I got to know him – but there are things he is simply not sensitive to.

“As magnificent as the watch is, I have never worn it. I would have preferred there to be nothing on it. With an engraving like that, Levy couldn’t have been surprised if we had been 1–0 down after a couple of minutes: so it was written.

“At the post-match reception at the hotel, I had the impression that some people from the club and certain players were not sufficiently despondent at having lost.

“I would have liked people to come up to me and say, ‘Don’t worry, Hugo. Never again. We’ll give you the means for a comeback.’

“But when I returned to my room on the night of the final, I think I had the same feeling as Mauricio and Harry: does the club really want to win? Real Madrid would never have celebrated a lost final, and we shouldn’t have either."