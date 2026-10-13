Liverpool reject 'Ekitike option' as UEFA offer Champions League injury alternative

Liverpool are back in UEFA Champions League action on October 14th away at LASK.

The Reds lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City on their Premier League return at the weekend as Andoni Iraola's mixed start to life on Merseyside continues.

Advertisement Advertisement

His team opened their UCL campaign with a 2-1 Anfield win over Atletico Madrid last month and a trip to Austria could provide a chance to bounce back.

However, despite Iraola's positivity, the Spaniard is facing a deepening injury crisis with the potential of just 15 senior players being available for the matchday squad.

The Reds are already without Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike due to long-term injuries and Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai are also still missing after picking up injuries on international duty.

The trio are expected to be back for the weekend trip to Brentford, but with Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa not included in the Champions League panel, Iraola has a problem.

Those omissions were decided to free up a spot for Hugo Ekitike to possibly play the two league phase games in January if his recovery remains on track.

UEFA rules allow Iraola to make one change to his squad - if a player is out injured for two months or more - but as that only applies to Ekitike, he wants to keep the Frenchman as a future option.