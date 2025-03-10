Liverpool announce £60M per season kit deal with Adidas who replace Nike after 5 years

Liverpool have announced a new multi-year kit deal with Adidas, which will see them pull in more money as they leave Nike after their 5 year deal.

The club has worn Adidas kits in two previous eras, from 1985-1996 and from 2006-2012, during which the Reds secured an array of silverware, including three top-flight domestic league titles and three FA Cup wins. Liverpool receive a flat fee of £30M per season, plus royalties of 20 per cent on all net sales of club merchandise, which lifts the overall figure beyond £60M.

This new deal with the German brand however represents a significant increase, although the incentivised nature of the arrangement means that the amount will be dependent on performance on the pitch and global sales as reported by The Athletic. Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan spoke on the deal which he says matches their ambition as a club.

“Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family. We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on-pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

The contract with Adidas begins on August and Liverpool arein talks to tour Asia in July, with lucrative offers to play matches in Japan and Hong Kong. This means the club will start their pre-season schedule in the current Nike kit and switch to marketing the new Adidas kit which is yet to be revealed.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden also spoke on the new partnership and admits he cannot wait to see the new and exciting kits in the future.

“We are extremely excited that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again.

“The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base. The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”