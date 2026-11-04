Liverpool striker Alexander Isak wasn't happy with his side's shock 3-2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce on Wednesday (November 4).

Andoni Iraola’s side suffered their first Champions League defeat of 2026-27 on a rainy night in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

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Liverpool gave up the lead twice, firstly following Trey Nyoni’s opener, and then again after Isak put the Premier League giants 2-1 up.

Isak’s goal marked his first in the Champions League for Liverpool, but he’s still disappointed with the result.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Isak said: “It's never easy here but today I think we could and should get more out of the game. It's a bit sloppy that we had the lead twice and for us to then lose the game is not good enough. Obviously we're going to be disappointed from that.”

On the goals conceded: “The atmosphere is really good and it's tough, of course. So, the one thing you can do to keep them quiet is score goals. So, it's a shame that we conceded quickly and we should capitalise on that. That's where we were lacking today.”

On scoring his first Champions League goal for Liverpool: “I was happy with it at the time. I was hoping that it was going to lead to more. I'm always happy to score goals but today we lost, so it takes a bit from it.”

On back-to-back defeats: “I think we've put ourselves in good positions, so that today if we lose this game it's not a chaos situation. We just need to get back to winning ways and if we win the next game, we are back to a really good position.”