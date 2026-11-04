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'Fenerbahce deserved it' - Liverpool defender gives honest reaction to UCL defeat

'Fenerbahce deserved it' - Liverpool defender gives honest reaction to UCL defeat
'Fenerbahce deserved it' - Liverpool defender gives honest reaction to UCL defeatREUTERS

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas admitted that Fenerbahce deserved their 3-2 Champions League win on Wednesday (November 4).

Andoni Iraola’s side suffered a shock defeat on a rainy night in Istanbul, their first of their 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

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Liverpool went ahead twice through youngster Trey Nyoni and then again after Alexander Isak’s goal to make it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

Speaking to UEFA after the game, Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas admitted that the Turkish side deserved the win.

"Congratulations to Fenerbahce, they deserve it. We didn't play how we had to play,” he said.

"We didn't defend after the goal we conceded, after three or four minutes, automatically, we conceded another goal.

"I think we have to mark better if we want to win games. We didn't play very good and that's why we lost."

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