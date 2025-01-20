Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he has been offered a new Liverpool contract but remained secretive on whether he will sign it or not.

The 25-year-old is one of many Liverpool players whose contracts expire in the near future including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Frenchman’s current deal at the club expires in 2026 and he has now spoken on his future ahead of the club’s clash with Lille in the Champions League.

“Who talked about that a few months ago?” he replied when asked for an update on his contract talks. “The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person who said that.

“I was not ready, I didn’t know when he said that. But after, I spoke with the club. I think I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen.

“Yes (I have been offered a deal). This is another conversation (whether I am close to signing).”

Konate has made 22 appearances for Liverpool this season and his partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk has made the club’s defense almost impenetrable in recent years. Liverpool are eager to tie the No. 5 down to a contract but with so many stars currently set to leave he may be thinking twice about putting pen to paper.