Bayern Munich dealt major blow with winger Luis Diaz out for 'foreseeable future'

Diaz picked up an injury against Arsenal

Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz will ⁠be out of action for the "foreseeable future" after suffering ‌a minor muscle tear in his left ‌hamstring during Wednesday's 2-2 ‌Champions League draw with visiting Arsenal, ‌the Bundesliga club said on ‌Thursday.

The 29-year-old Colombia international came on in the 68th minute ‌at the Allianz Arena but ⁠was forced ‌off in stoppage time after suffering ​the injury.

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Examinations carried out by Bayern's medical staff ​confirmed the hamstring tear, the club said in a statement.

"The 29-year-old ⁠forward will ​therefore be sidelined for the time being," Bayern said.

Diaz's injury is a setback for Bayern ‌as they enter a busy stretch of the season, with the winger having been a key attacking option since joining the German champions.

Bayern and Arsenal shared the spoils in the league-phase encounter on Wednesday, with ‌Declan Rice scoring a late ​equaliser for the visitors to ‌earn a point.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern next visit third-placed Freiburg, who are a point behind the champions after six games, on ⁠Sunday.